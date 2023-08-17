The Ice Cream Sandwich Milkshake Is Simple Yet Brilliant

Kids young and old are all too familiar with the sound of the ice cream truck as it rolls down their neighborhood street, ready to sling tiered Popsicles, snow cones, and beloved ice cream sandwiches. For many of us, nothing beats the simplicity of a classic slab of vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two soft chocolate cookie layers. No wonder ice cream sandwiches were once sold at high-end eateries. Yet, after downing so many of these classic treats, you might be looking for another way to enjoy them in all of their simplistic goodness. For a simple snack that only requires a small handful of ingredients you likely already have on hand, try making an ice cream sandwich milkshake.

Ice cream sandwiches are made with chocolate and vanilla, the two most appreciated flavors in the world of confections. Why not transform these packaged treats into an entirely different dessert? Ice cream sandwiches already have a perfect balance of sweetness. You're not only guaranteed a creamy, delicious milkshake, but you also don't have to trouble yourself with adding too many additional ingredients.