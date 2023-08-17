The Ice Cream Sandwich Milkshake Is Simple Yet Brilliant
Kids young and old are all too familiar with the sound of the ice cream truck as it rolls down their neighborhood street, ready to sling tiered Popsicles, snow cones, and beloved ice cream sandwiches. For many of us, nothing beats the simplicity of a classic slab of vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two soft chocolate cookie layers. No wonder ice cream sandwiches were once sold at high-end eateries. Yet, after downing so many of these classic treats, you might be looking for another way to enjoy them in all of their simplistic goodness. For a simple snack that only requires a small handful of ingredients you likely already have on hand, try making an ice cream sandwich milkshake.
Ice cream sandwiches are made with chocolate and vanilla, the two most appreciated flavors in the world of confections. Why not transform these packaged treats into an entirely different dessert? Ice cream sandwiches already have a perfect balance of sweetness. You're not only guaranteed a creamy, delicious milkshake, but you also don't have to trouble yourself with adding too many additional ingredients.
How to make a classic ice cream sandwich milkshake
Before we reveal a few ways to upgrade this simple dessert, let's reveal the basic instructions behind hand-crafting a simple and delicious ice cream sandwich milkshake. While ice cream sandwich cake is the amped-up version of this classic summer treat, if you want to keep your desserts even simpler, look no further than ice cream sandwich milkshakes. To make the easiest, no-fuss version of this dessert, all you need are two ice cream sandwiches, milk, and a blender.
In this viral Instagram video, one aspiring foodie showcases the simplicity behind this no-frills recipe. After blending together two ice cream sandwiches and some milk, the social media user tops her milkshake with a hefty mound of whipped cream and grated chocolate, nutmeg, or cinnamon. (When attempting this milkshake yourself, just be sure to use a small amount of milk so the resulting treat has a thicker texture.)
Even though you can achieve a delicious milkshake with just ice cream sandwiches and milk, you can make this dessert even more decadent by adding an extra scoop or two of vanilla ice cream to the blender before mixing. The extra ice cream adds additional creaminess and structure to the freshly blended treat.
Fun ways to upgrade your next ice cream sandwich milkshake
Besides vanilla ice cream, how else can you elevate a simple ice cream sandwich milkshake? With such a simple recipe, you can change up the ingredients of this easy dessert and cater its overall flavor and sweetness to your individual taste buds.
With a base of chocolate sandwich layers and vanilla ice cream, you can make this treat with extra chocolate by adding a drizzle or two of chocolate syrup or even a scoop of chocolate ice cream. If you want the flavor of this treat to go beyond the standard flavors of chocolate and vanilla, you can add spoonfuls of peanut butter, Nutella, or even a scoop of mint chocolate chip ice cream. Besides changing up the contents of your ice cream sandwich milkshake, you can also play around with toppings. Feel free to try crushed cookies, chopped nuts, coconut, or shaved chocolate. The options are truly endless.
The best part about this dessert is that even if you're dairy-free, you can whip up an ice cream sandwich milkshake with your favorite dairy-free milk and a few plant-based ice cream sandwiches, such as the variety available at Trader Joe's, which are made with oat milk. Whichever way you like your milkshakes, using ice cream sandwiches as a go-to base is not only convenient but also delicious.