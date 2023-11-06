Freshen Up That Classic Tuna Salad With Crisp Apple

What makes a good tuna salad a great one? The answer, often, is balance: Weighing the fishiness of the tuna with the fatty mayo and the tang of citrus in a combination of complementary flavors. The same goes for texture; tuna salad can be mushy and soft, so mixing in something crisp helps keep the mouthfeel from becoming one-note. Traditionally, a little celery adds that much-needed crunch, but other fresh veggies can get the job done as well — or even fruit. If you've never tried chopped apples in your tuna salad, now's the time to give this unexpected ingredient a chance.

You may have heard of chopped apples in chicken salad, especially in Waldorf-style chicken salads, but adding this crunchy fruit to tuna isn't quite as common. It's a combination that makes more sense than you'd think, though. Apples offer not just a crisp texture but a juicy, subtle, sweet flavor that adds even more depth and lightness to what can be a heavier salad. And if you're planning on turning that tuna salad into a tuna melt, apples and cheese are known to play well together, making your sandwich all the more delicious.