What Are The Origins Of The Iconic Chili Burger?

For those who prefer their burgers extra saucy and extra spicy, ketchup and mustard just won't do. That's where the chili burger and all its glory comes into play. In many iterations, the sandwich features a beef patty, chili, cheese, and onions. Fans can thank the city of Los Angeles for its invention, having been created around a century ago.

Many believe that restaurant owner Thomas M. DeForest was the original inventor of the sandwich in the 1920s. DeForest sold the burger at his restaurant Ptomaine Tommy's. Reportedly, he had two different ladle sizes to sell the chili — one for the burgers and one for a bowl of chili. Over time, it became referred to as just size and oversize, which became a popular term in the surrounding L.A. community. Likewise, onions were referred to as flowers at the restaurant.

Typically served open-face, DeForest's burger became a hit with the general public. The restaurant owner was even recognized by the California State Senate for its contribution to the state's cuisine. Ptomaine Tommy's attracted customers from all walks of life, which contributed to the chili burger's popularity spreading. While Ptomaine Tommy's may have been its first home, it wouldn't be its last.