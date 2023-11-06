Get Any Cake Holiday Ready With Some Eggnog Buttercream Frosting

The holidays are a time for baking, and nothing gets people in the holiday spirit quite like a glass of cold, creamy eggnog. So, why not combine the two? No, we don't just mean a couple of boozy mugs of nog while you're whipping up a batch of sugar cookies. Instead, try eggnog buttercream frosting on your next holiday cake for a festive twist on two classics.

As some of you seasoned bakers know, there is a plethora of buttercreams to choose from. Many of the eggnog buttercream recipes call for an American buttercream base — though if you want to experiment with other kinds, go for it. In fact, German buttercream is so naturally custard-like that it could easily conform to this eggnog twist. What really counts is how you utilize the flavors of eggnog in your buttercream to showcase the holiday flavors of nutmeg, cinnamon, and eggy custard.