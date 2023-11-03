Starbucks Just Unveiled A Massive Plan To Add 17,000 Stores In 7 Years

If you thought Starbucks was ubiquitous now, just wait until 2030. As reported by CNBC, the chain is eyeing global expansion over the next seven years thanks to its plan to boost the number of locations, with the majority of the expansion occurring outside of the United States. According to Starbucks' president of international and channel development divisions, Michael Conway, the chain's "increasingly global" portfolio is a driving force behind the expansion strategy.

Per Conway, "Three out of every four new stores over the near term is expected to be opened outside of the U.S.," which will bring the total number of international locations to 35,000. Once the expansion is complete, Starbucks will have 55,000 stores all over the world. While the announcement of its expansion strategy is garnering lots of attention, it's not the only significant change the company has in the works. Starbucks is also planning adjustments to its budget and the wages it currently offers its baristas.