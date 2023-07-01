The Subtle Difference Between American And European Sour Cream

Synonymous in the states with its dollop-able nature, sour cream is the perfect dairy product to scoop atop stews, including slow cooker chili, and it's just as delectable when whipped into creamy, tangy dips. With roots in Europe, sour cream was originally made simply with raw cream that had gone sour, and the resulting lactic acid from the natural bacteria in the spoiling dairy milk created a thickened texture and tart flavor.

Multiple types of sour cream are traditionally beloved across Europe, with a variety of nomenclatures and nuanced regional differences, including smetana in Central and Eastern European countries, Norwegian Rømme, and perhaps most notably, French crème fraîche. Today, commercially available sour cream is made from pasteurized cream that has been cultured using bacteria that generate lactic acid, which is then fermented to form the beloved thick, creamy ingredient, available to buy conveniently at the supermarket.

When choosing between a tub of American sour cream and the European stuff, you may be tempted to seamlessly swap one for the other since they are indeed quite similar creamy dairy products. Before doing so, however, it's important to note that many European sour creams have a higher fat and lower protein content, while American sour creams rely on a double homogenization process (plus sometimes additives and enzymes) to thicken the product. In fact, subtle differences in fat composition and texture greatly impact how sour creams from different regions taste and perform when used in the kitchen.