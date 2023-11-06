How Does Aldi's Feeding America Partnership Actually Work?
Devoted customers trust Aldi when it comes to procuring affordable, high-quality groceries and home goods. However, the discount German grocery chain also does its part to help people in other ways, including its partnership with Feeding America. When natural disasters strike, Aldi works to provide essential supplies to the affected communities. It does so through special events that bring together Aldi staff members, who work in conjunction to create care packages to send to areas of the country in desperate need. These events take place on an annual basis.
Feeding America is integral in this process, as the organization is dedicated to battling food insecurity all over the country. Feeding America maintains several essential channels to ensure that people can access when in need of healthy and fulfilling food. This includes managing meal programs to ensure young children are sufficiently fed, as well as food banks and pantries. The organization is supported by a variety of businesses, which offer help in the form of funds and donations.
What does it mean to be a Leadership Partner?
Feeding America designates Aldi as a Leadership Partner, which means that the grocery store meets a certain threshold when it comes to donations. To become a Leadership Partner, a business must provide at least 10 million pounds of groceries or donate at least $1 million to Feeding America. Businesses can also receive the Leadership Partner Designation by providing a combination of five million pounds of groceries and donations equaling $500,000. Along with Aldi, Bimbo Bakeries USA is also a designated Leadership Partner, and the wholesome brand is rumored to supply the grocery chain with its L'Oven Fresh products.
Further establishing its commitment to helping Feeding America combat hunger, Aldi recently created more than 5,000 care packages containing important items. Aldi customers also did their part by joining forces with the store's employees to donate $400,000, while the store itself provided another $250,000. In the past, the grocery store's efforts have benefited hurricane victims throughout the nation, including people living in Florida and Texas. Aldi also participated in flood relief efforts by providing supplies to residents of Maryland and Michigan.
How else does Aldi help people in need?
While Aldi's yearly events are critical to supporting the efforts of Feeding America, the chain offers other forms of assistance to the charitable organization. The store fulfills requests for essential items, such as baby food and sanitation supplies, on a routine basis, which allows Feeding America to supply these items when the need arises. Aldi also helps fund other charitable organizations, including the Red Cross, and these efforts go beyond the borders of this nation.
In response to the war in Ukraine, the ALDI SOUTH Group (which consists of the U.S., the U.K., Australia, and eight other countries), joined forces with the Red Cross to ensure people affected had the essentials they needed. This included the provision of medication, food, and water, as well as offering shelter and transportation. While most people love Aldi for its great deals and even greater products, the store's humanitarian efforts show that it truly cares about the communities it serves on a much deeper level.