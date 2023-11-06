How Does Aldi's Feeding America Partnership Actually Work?

Devoted customers trust Aldi when it comes to procuring affordable, high-quality groceries and home goods. However, the discount German grocery chain also does its part to help people in other ways, including its partnership with Feeding America. When natural disasters strike, Aldi works to provide essential supplies to the affected communities. It does so through special events that bring together Aldi staff members, who work in conjunction to create care packages to send to areas of the country in desperate need. These events take place on an annual basis.

Feeding America is integral in this process, as the organization is dedicated to battling food insecurity all over the country. Feeding America maintains several essential channels to ensure that people can access when in need of healthy and fulfilling food. This includes managing meal programs to ensure young children are sufficiently fed, as well as food banks and pantries. The organization is supported by a variety of businesses, which offer help in the form of funds and donations.