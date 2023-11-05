Snickerdoodle Cake Is The Perfect Fall Dessert Full Of Warm Flavors
Autumn desserts usually include classics like warm apple pie or pumpkin cookies. However, these aren't the only fall treats you can try. Rather than sticking to these well-known foods, why not try mixing things up and treating yourself to a snickerdoodle cake?
Snickerdoodle cake may not have your typical pumpkin or apple notes, but it still has cozy fall flavors thanks to the cinnamon and the brown sugar in it. It has a taste reminiscent of classic snickerdoodle cookies that can pair perfectly with your favorite fall beverages, such as spiced apple cider. Plus, it's quite a decadent-looking cake, making it a great dessert to break out if you want to impress your autumn dinner guests.
Ready to pair this cozy dessert with your favorite warm autumn drinks? If so, there are a few things you need to know about putting it together to get the perfect treat this season.
What makes snickerdoodle cake stand out
One of the key ingredients in snickerdoodle cake is cinnamon. There are a couple of ways to add cinnamon to the cake, whether that's by mixing it with the rest of the ingredients or by adding a cinnamon swirl throughout the batter. Either way, the result is that you get hints of this spice when you bite into your cake.
Another ingredient that you'll find in snickerdoodle cake that makes it different is buttermilk. Buttermilk not only helps give it a lighter texture but also adds a bit of tang to the taste. Snickerdoodle cookies also sometimes have a bit of a tang to them, although in that case, it's typically thanks to the addition of cream of tartar. By adding buttermilk to your cake batter, you can replicate those same flavor notes.
Besides what goes in the batter, this dessert also stands out thanks to its icing. Some bakers prefer to top their treat with cream cheese frosting, while others prefer to go with classic or American buttercream. You can also amp up the seasonal spice flavor of the dessert by adding a bit of cinnamon to the icing or making it using brown sugar. All of these ingredients help make it a flavorful and delicious dessert full of warm and cozy spices that remind you of autumn.
Other autumnal cakes to try this season
If swapping the traditional pies for cake appeals to you, but you're not fussed about the snickerdoodle idea, there are some other seasonal treats to try instead. For starters, you can play on the autumnal apple flavors and make an applesauce spice cake. This cake contains cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, and allspice that not only make your dessert taste like fall but smell like it too.
If apples aren't your thing, you can try making a pear and almond cake instead for a different fruity treat. Or, ditch the fruit altogether and go for a decadent streusel spice cake, with chocolate swirl and chopped nuts. Another option could be to make a carrot cake, which also features nuts and spices reminiscent of autumn.
Regardless of which of these desserts strikes your fancy, this fall, don't think you're confined to a traditional apple or pumpkin pie. Feel free to get creative and try one of these delicious sweets instead!