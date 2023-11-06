Alkaline Water Is The Unexpected Secret To The Crispiest Potatoes Ever
Everybody's been there; you bite into a potato expecting that perfect crispy texture but instead are met with something less satisfying. Wouldn't it be great if there was a way to achieve crispy nirvana every time? Enter an unexpected ingredient — alkaline water. To truly unlock the key to consistently crisp spuds, parboil them in alkaline water before you roast them. Why? It helps break down potato surfaces, resulting in starchy flakes that boost the surface area, paving the way for those sought-after crispy bits.
So, what exactly is alkaline water? At its core, alkaline water is simply water with a pH level higher than that of regular tap water, making it less acidic. This special form of water can easily be whipped up at home by adding a small amount of baking soda to boiling water. A good rule of thumb is to add ¼ teaspoon of baking soda per quart of water. When used for parboiling, the alkaline water accelerates the degradation of the potato's exterior. After these potatoes are subsequently roasted, their prepared surface crisps up beautifully, delivering a delightful crunch.
The process is simple
Begin by selecting and cutting your potatoes into desired sizes. Submerge them in a boiling pot of well-salted alkaline water and parboil for 10-15 minutes. This short boil in the alkaline environment does the trick. Drain the potatoes and toss in your desired oil and spices. Olive oil and salt will get the job done, but for something more decadent, consider tossing your potatoes in duck fat and adding some herbs. Then roast your potatoes in the oven and prepare to experience that irresistible crunch.
The type of potato you choose also plays a significant role in the result. For instance, Russets, boasting a high starch content, are champions in delivering a pronounced crispiness. On the other hand, Yukon golds, though not quite as crispy, have a buttery, flavorful center that many find irresistible. For those keen on culinary adventures, experimenting with other potato varieties can lead to surprising and delightful outcomes.
Other vegetables are delicious crunchy too
But why stop at potatoes? Most vegetables could benefit from an irresistible crunch! A simple trick when roasting any vegetable that you would like to turn out crispy is to lightly dust them with cornstarch prior to popping them in the oven. If you'd rather skip the oil, air fryers can also be used to achieve crispy vegetables. You can accomplish this by rolling the vegetables in instant mashed potatoes prior to cooking.
Cooking is as much an art as it is a science, and by introducing a little chemistry into the kitchen, we open up a world of culinary wonders. Parboiling in alkaline water is a simple step to perform before roasting, which yields mouthwatering results. Few foods are more universally adored than crispy potatoes, and consistently producing them is a beautiful thing. After all, isn't the sound of a perfectly crispy potato just music to the ears?