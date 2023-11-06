Alkaline Water Is The Unexpected Secret To The Crispiest Potatoes Ever

Everybody's been there; you bite into a potato expecting that perfect crispy texture but instead are met with something less satisfying. Wouldn't it be great if there was a way to achieve crispy nirvana every time? Enter an unexpected ingredient — alkaline water. To truly unlock the key to consistently crisp spuds, parboil them in alkaline water before you roast them. Why? It helps break down potato surfaces, resulting in starchy flakes that boost the surface area, paving the way for those sought-after crispy bits.

So, what exactly is alkaline water? At its core, alkaline water is simply water with a pH level higher than that of regular tap water, making it less acidic. This special form of water can easily be whipped up at home by adding a small amount of baking soda to boiling water. A good rule of thumb is to add ¼ teaspoon of baking soda per quart of water. When used for parboiling, the alkaline water accelerates the degradation of the potato's exterior. After these potatoes are subsequently roasted, their prepared surface crisps up beautifully, delivering a delightful crunch.