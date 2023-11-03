Mashed Potato Flatbread Is The Genius Way To Upgrade Leftovers

Let's face it: Leftover mashed potatoes are boring. Whatever buttery, creamy magic they had when they were fresh is long gone by the time you dig them out of the fridge the next day. Of course, you could always add more butter and cream to revive some of their former glory, but the thrill has gone. This essentially leaves you with two choices: Make just enough mashed potatoes to eat right away or make enough to ensure that the leftovers can become the dough for an utterly delicious, yeasted flatbread.

The monolithic mashed potato mass you scoop out of the bowl might be unappetizing when reheated to serve on its own, but when combined with just a few other ingredients — wheat flour, salt, warm water, and activated bread yeast — it becomes the star of the show. If you haven't experienced the joys of baking with potatoes (besides, well, making baked potatoes), you're in for a real treat, and leftover mashed potato flatbread makes a terrific introduction.