What Makes German Potato Bread Unique?

Wondering what to do with leftover mashed potatoes? One option is to mix them with rye or spelt flour and other basic ingredients to make German potato bread, or Kartoffelbrot. With its crispy crust and chewy interior, this delicious bread can be a perfect addition to soups, stews, sandwiches, and other everyday meals. What sets it apart is its unique flavor and dense consistency.

In the U.S., potato bread is made with all-purpose flour, potato flakes or mashed potatoes, instant yeast, salt, sugar, and other pantry staples. Germans, on the other hand, often use a mix of white and whole-wheat flour, but some recipes may call for spelt or rye flour. On top of that, Kartoffelbrot contains little or no sugar and less flour than its American counterpart. As a result, it's soft yet denser and more flavorful, with a nutty aroma from the rye flour. These characteristics make it an excellent accompaniment to cold cuts, German sausages, cheese, or hearty spreads.