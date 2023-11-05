We Tried 18 Bobo's Oat Bar Flavors And Ranked Them By How True They Are To Their Names

Bobo's Oat Bars was born in 2003 in a Boulder, Colorado kitchen when a mother-daughter duo decided to spend a gloomy day baking up some treats. They took what they had in the pantry, and what emerged became the basis for the first bar that started their business. The key to these bars is four standard wholesome ingredients: 100% whole grain oats, coconut oil, whole cane sugar, and brown rice syrup.

To these, other clean ingredients are added. These ingredients are certified gluten-free, non-GMO, Kosher, dairy-free, soy-free, and vegan. While some oat bar flavors contain nuts, Bobo's has an allergen program established to prevent cross-contamination. That said, it recommends those with severe allergies exercise caution and consult a medical professional with any questions or concerns.

This company's oat bars are available from retailers across the nation. I had the opportunity to sample 18 of Bobo's oat bar flavors, including the bar that started it all: Original. My criteria for ranking each flavor from worst to best included categories like aroma, texture, and flavor. If a bar didn't showcase its flavor accurately in its name, I placed it lower in the ranking, even if it had a decent taste. Read on to see how each of these Bobo's oat bars varieties fared.