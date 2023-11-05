11 Fast Casual Restaurant Chains That Serve Alcohol

In this fast-paced world, sometimes the food has to be just as fast in order to get everything in life moving. As we've moved into the 21st century, eaters have changed their diets, habits, and lifestyles, and with it, fast food has given way to the fast-casual concept. With meals being dished out in more pleasing settings, and at a leisurely pace, these buzzy new restaurants have also allowed their customers to get buzzed as well.

While the number of chains that serve alcohol isn't long, the trend of food being paired with beverages such as beer, wine, and cocktails is certainly on the rise. In some cases, the restaurant chain has been saying cheers to beers for decades, and for others, it's just started popping their bottles in recent years. We've poured over all the drink menus and happy hour specials to give you this list of where you can wash down great food with something a bit more adult than a root beer. There's even one location where you can tie the knot at!

Please note, that in order to purchase alcoholic beverages, you must be 21 years of age or older. Also, drink options and availability vary per chain and location, so keep that in mind before visiting. And most importantly, enjoy, but be safe and responsible.