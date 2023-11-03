Is McDonald's Tricking Us With The Size Of Its Quarter Pounder Burgers?

In addition to inflation, consumers are also becoming aware of shrinkflation when it comes to the products they buy. Shrinkflation is a term coined for when a company downsizes its portions while charging the same price. Some McDonald's fans swear that the burger chain has shrunk its burgers in recent years and that the patties are smaller than they previously were. A Reddit thread discusses the question, with plenty of users offering input.

But how would McDonald's shrink its quarter pounder when the burger gets its name from the weight of its patty? Well, former McDonald's Chef Mike Haracz shared some theories for how the company may secretly be tricking customers, but it should be noted that these are theories on his part. The former company chef says that McDonald's may be altering the lean-to-fat ratio of its patties. "It may be the same weight, but there's more fat in it. When that fat renders out, the finished product is smaller."

Haracz suspects McDonald's started putting raw onions on its patties while on the grill. According to Haracz, the veggie soaks up some of that rendered fat. Haracz also speculates that the company may be narrowing in on the weight fluctuation range it allows during manufacturing.