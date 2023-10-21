The Tostitos Logo Has A Hidden Message

Tostitos tortilla chips are a well-known staple of parties, and an open Tostitos bag sitting beside the salsa bowl has been a common sight at casual get-togethers since the 1980s. Frito-Lay, who owns the popular crunchy chip brand, is very aware of this reputation, and if you look closely at the Tostitos logo you can actually see a small party scene playing out before your eyes.

At first glance, the chips-and-dip brand logo seems straightforward: "Tostitos" is written out in black letters, while the middle 'i' is dotted with a red circle beneath a small yellow triangle. But just like other logos containing hidden messages, there's subtle symbolism at play here. Once it's clear that the yellow triangle resembles a tortilla chip, suddenly you can also see that the red dot is a salsa bowl and the two 't's are actually two people dipping the chip in salsa. It may seem a little complicated to explain in words, but the graphic in the logo captures the fun energy of a game night or birthday party.