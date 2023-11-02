The Temperature Trick That'll Help Stubborn Eggs Glide Right Off The Pan

Eggs are a great way to start the day because they are packed full of beneficial nutrients and heart-healthy good cholesterol, according to WebMD. However, the one downside of cooking eggs is that a few easy-to-make egg frying mistakes can turn a relatively simple dish into a stuck-to-the-pan nightmare. In the world of egg frying, nothing is worse than finding out the egg you patiently cooked is glued to the bottom of the pan. What usually comes next is trying to scrape off the egg with a spatula, and ripping it apart in the process.

However, there's one simple way to unstick stubborn fried eggs without breaking them — and it involves temperature. In fact, many times the root cause of stuck eggs is that the pan was too hot during the cooking process. Therefore, to unstick your eggs, simply allow the pan to cool for a few minutes. As the pan cools, the eggs should naturally detach from the metal allowing you to slip a spatula under them and easily slide them onto your plate.