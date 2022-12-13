What Do You Use To Keep Your Eggs From Sticking? Here's What People Say - Exclusive Survey
A beautiful morning may inspire you to skip the cereal and whip up an egg for breakfast, but we all know that glory of a new day will come crashing down if you don't properly grease your pan. However, there are many paths to take when looking for an ingredient that will ensure you avoid dining on the reminisces of an omelet stubbornly stuck to your cast iron. So, the cooking question of the day (and perhaps, even modern times) is this: what do you use to stop your eggs from sticking?
Of course, most people choose to use butter or a type of oil to slather up their pans — and there are advantages to both. As Martha Stewart notes, the butter will enhance your eggs' flavor and help your breakfast turn an appetizing brown. However, those who adore fried eggs may find oils help keep their yolk flowing and their whites firm. But professional chefs aside, what do we, the everyday home cooks, grab before we crack open our eggs? After conducting an exclusive survey, the Daily Meal can finally provide you with an answer.
These were chefs' top egg-cooking choices
A survey of 582 U.S.-based cooks revealed that, in a time when healthy cooking oils are essential pantry ingredients, Americans love to use butter to stop the egg stick above all else. Winning 42.44% of the vote, it's clear that the U.S. favors eggs with a butter-golden look and taste. Following butter was a list of voters' go-to oils, but only one could take second place. With a lot of nutritional value and 25.43% of voters behind it, olive oil claimed the number two spot, per Time).
Next up, we have vegetable oil in a modest third place with 16.49% of the vote. As Time reports, unlike our oil champion, our third choice for engaging in egg-stuck-on-pan combat has no health benefits and is processed — two factors which apparently haven't won it much favor from American egg lovers. And rounding out the fourth place was another oil that Time deemed does no favors for your health. Canola oil earned a mere 11.17% of the vote. However, a healthier option actually ended up in last place.
While WebMD reports that olive oil provides breakfast with vitamin E, only 4.47% of voters use it to de-stick their eggs. And we have a feeling that avocado oil's surprisingly nutty-like taste has something to do with it, via Cooking Light. So when choosing between healthier eggs with a nut-like flavor and butter-slathered eggs with savory relish, it seems Americans reach for the tastiest option every time.