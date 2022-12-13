What Do You Use To Keep Your Eggs From Sticking? Here's What People Say - Exclusive Survey

A beautiful morning may inspire you to skip the cereal and whip up an egg for breakfast, but we all know that glory of a new day will come crashing down if you don't properly grease your pan. However, there are many paths to take when looking for an ingredient that will ensure you avoid dining on the reminisces of an omelet stubbornly stuck to your cast iron. So, the cooking question of the day (and perhaps, even modern times) is this: what do you use to stop your eggs from sticking?

Of course, most people choose to use butter or a type of oil to slather up their pans — and there are advantages to both. As Martha Stewart notes, the butter will enhance your eggs' flavor and help your breakfast turn an appetizing brown. However, those who adore fried eggs may find oils help keep their yolk flowing and their whites firm. But professional chefs aside, what do we, the everyday home cooks, grab before we crack open our eggs? After conducting an exclusive survey, the Daily Meal can finally provide you with an answer.