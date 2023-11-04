Here's What To Do With Those Fresh Ingredients That Are On The Brink Of Going Bad

The frustration of witnessing fresh ingredients go bad is a familiar annoyance in kitchens across the world. After all, it's the delicate balance of timing and freshness of ingredients that often dictates the success of a dish. Nothing is worse than planning out a meal to cook only to encounter wilted greens, overripe fruits, or spoiled vegetables and realizing you'll then need to scramble to figure out a different option. Finding alternative solutions to extend the shelf life of perishable items not only minimizes food waste but also maximizes the culinary potential of each ingredient.

For fresh ingredients that are right on the cusp of going bad, there are a few options. Your first course of action should be to try and use the items quickly in various recipes. Bake a loaf of moist banana bread with those overripe bananas, or whip up a lemony pesto sauce with a bunch of that about-to-turn basil. You could also pickle vegetables that are soon to spoil or make a jam out of fruits on their last leg.