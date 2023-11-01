Bring Wilted Greens Back To Life With An Easy Vinegar Hack
It can be super frustrating to open the drawer to your vegetable crisper, hoping to make a yummy salad, only to find that your greens have wilted into limp, lifeless versions of their former selves. Throwing them away would be a huge waste, but you also don't want to eat droopy romaine, floppy green leaf, or rubbery iceberg lettuce. Fortunately, there's a hack for that. Since the whole reason greens end up like this is due to dehydration, it's all about rehydrating them. And you can do so with plenty of H2O and a touch of vinegar.
The key to this hack is combining super cold water with a bit of vinegar and letting the greens soak until they come back to life. In order to get the water cold enough you'll want to include plenty of ice. Be sure to keep those greens submerged, which the ice can also help with. You may even want to put the entire bowl in the fridge to keep the water nice and cold. Go ahead and do so overnight to give the rehydration process the best chance. Lemon juice can work too if you happen to be out of vinegar.
Is there a hack to stop wilting in the first place?
Naturally, the best way to keep your greens from going limp is to use them right away. In the interest of limiting food waste, it may be worth multiple trips to the market versus trying to buy everything for the week at once. And always be sure to rotate your vegetables, so that the oldest will get used first. It's a good idea to empty out your vegetable crisper and wipe it down with a little white vinegar after you return with a fresh batch. Then be sure to put the freshest veggies on the bottom and the ones you already had on top so that they get used up first. Those veggies also need room to breathe, so don't cram too many in. And be careful not to mix veggies in with fruit, which let off ethylene gas that will cause greens to go bad fast.
Another method to consider is the ADHD hack that bypasses the vegetable crisper altogether. Instead of storing your greens down below where they can easily be forgotten, try keeping them in the door or on an eye-level shelf. While this might seem nonsensical as you'll lose the specific benefits of the crisper drawer, this hack can be a great way to ensure you use those greens in a timely manner and avoid letting them go bad in the first place.
Using limp greens
As long as they haven't actually spoiled — think slime, mold, or a funky odor — those sad, lifeless greens are still safe to eat. Even if you've tried crisping them up and they're not coming back to life, don't despair. You still have options. But you're going to have to bring on the heat.
Yes, that's right, you can cook those delicate leafy greens. Romaine in particular makes a remarkably tasty grilled Caesar salad. You can also throw wilted lettuce in your air fryer for a whole different kind of crispy salad. Likewise, if the floppy greens in question happen to be spinach, kale, or cabbage, the best thing to do is to make a soup or other hot dish out of them. Rest assured, no one will know the difference. Kale and spinach also work well in smoothies, in which case it won't matter how limp they are.
Whichever way you choose to deal with the problem, you'll be happy you didn't toss out your greens on account of a little droopiness. And it's definitely worth giving them a second chance with this easy vinegar hack. You might just be able to salvage that crispy salad after all.