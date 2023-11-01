Bring Wilted Greens Back To Life With An Easy Vinegar Hack

Naturally, the best way to keep your greens from going limp is to use them right away. In the interest of limiting food waste, it may be worth multiple trips to the market versus trying to buy everything for the week at once. And always be sure to rotate your vegetables, so that the oldest will get used first. It's a good idea to empty out your vegetable crisper and wipe it down with a little white vinegar after you return with a fresh batch. Then be sure to put the freshest veggies on the bottom and the ones you already had on top so that they get used up first. Those veggies also need room to breathe, so don't cram too many in. And be careful not to mix veggies in with fruit, which let off ethylene gas that will cause greens to go bad fast.

Another method to consider is the ADHD hack that bypasses the vegetable crisper altogether. Instead of storing your greens down below where they can easily be forgotten, try keeping them in the door or on an eye-level shelf. While this might seem nonsensical as you'll lose the specific benefits of the crisper drawer, this hack can be a great way to ensure you use those greens in a timely manner and avoid letting them go bad in the first place.