Save That Extra Hanukkah Gelt For Some Delicious Hot Chocolate

If you celebrate Hanukkah, you may or may not already be privy to the evolution of chocolate gelt. Beyond showcasing one's faithfulness to the Torah, the ancient celebration of light reborn is often celebrated through the consumption of traditional foods and showcasing the importance of charity through gift-giving. Gelt (or money in Yiddish) is given to children in some capacity on each night of Hanukkah to help teach the importance of charity. While real money is expected (in part) to be given back to those in need, chocolate gelt covered in gold and silver foil remains a fun way for kids young and old to celebrate this culturally rich Jewish tradition in a light-hearted manner.

If by the eighth night of the ceremonial candle lighting, you find yourself with more edible gelt than you know what to do with, you may be ready to use some of those precious chocolates to make a delicious mug of hot chocolate. While there are many ways to make this popular chocolatey beverage, including packaged mixes and cocoa powder, hot chocolate made with real chocolate pieces has an extra special ability to satisfy your tastebuds. Not only is hot chocolate made with these tasty edible gifts the perfect way to use them, but gelt hot chocolate is also fun to make and easy to customize.