The Starbucks Cup Hack That Ensures You Get More Bang For Your Buck

A full cup of Starbucks coffee sounds like a good thing — but sometimes, it isn't. If you plan to add a little — or not so little — portion of milk or cream to your coffee, you don't want the cup to come filled to the brim. You want extra room. Otherwise, you'll have to pour out perfectly good coffee before you pour in your milk. Thankfully, there's a solution: Order small, fill big.

In other words, don't order a Grande. Instead, order a Grande in a Venti cup. That way, you'll have plenty of room to add milk, cream, or other liquid add-ins. Who knows? If you catch your barista on a good day, you may even get a little extra free coffee.

To try this tip, open up the Starbucks app. When you order your usual filter coffee, hit the customize button and scroll down to cup options, where you'll be able to request a bigger cup. You can also try it the old-fashioned way: By politely asking your barista for a larger cup.