The Boozy Addition That Makes Kentucky Butter Cake True To Its Name

Kentucky butter cake is a vanilla-scented pound cake baked and topped with bourbon. Left to sit for hours soaking in its bourbon glaze, this butter cake is for alcohol-loving adult audiences only. Originating in 1960, Kentucky butter cake is popular with bourbon enthusiasts. However, other alcohols can be swapped for bourbon if you aren't keen on that quintessential bourbon whiskey taste. Sherry is a good option.

Bourbon butter cake originated sometime in the 1960s and rose to popularity in 1963, when the cake was entered into the Pillsbury Bake-Off and won a prize. It's been a hit ever since, both in and out of the southern United States. Mixing bourbon, butter, and sugar isn't for the faint of heart, but it does make for a cake that's both unique and easy enough to prepare in advance. Really, though, this cake is a fun excuse to eat something slightly sweet and dripping with whiskey.