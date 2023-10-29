Is There A Correct Oil To Use When Frying Latkes?
Latkes are a fried food made from shredded potatoes, traditionally eaten for the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. They're pretty similar to potato pancakes, though latkes can include a few different ingredients, like matzo meal, baking powder, onion, and optional milk. Once those ingredients are mixed into a batter with grated potatoes, patties are formed, and the latkes are ready to fry.
But how do you know which oil is best for frying the food in? Latkes are generally pan-fried, rather than deep fried, so you have a little more freedom when it comes to choosing your oil. Vegetable oil, olive oil, and shortening are all great options. They lack strong flavors of their own, and won't smoke as quickly.
If you're following a kosher diet, there are a few oils that may not be suitable. Fish and animal-based oils — like lard and tallow — should be avoided. However, duck fat and schmaltz will lend your latkes a wonderfully rich and savory flavor. Once fried, they should feature a crisp exterior and a softer interior.
Some oils are better than others for pan-frying
Even when using kosher oils, there are some options that work better than others to fry latkes. Oils with a low smoke point — like sunflower and walnut oil — aren't generally good for frying foods. When oil overheats and begins to smoke, it can break down and change flavor. This could cause the latkes to take on an unpleasant, burnt flavor as they cook up.
Generally, oils that won't add their own flavors are better for the dish. Of course, using an oil with a higher smoke point can help to avoid that unwanted taste. If you want to allow the taste of the classic potato latkes to shine on their own, you'll also want to avoid things like sesame or flavor-infused oils.
Neutral-tasting oils, like vegetable and canola oil, are good choices for frying latkes, and have a smoke point of at least 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Even butter is mildly flavored enough to work — and it will add a little extra richness to the food. While you can fry gently with regular butter, try ghee or clarified butter for their higher heat tolerance.
Why are foods fried for Hanukkah?
No matter which oil is used to fry up your latkes, fried foods are an important part of celebrating Hanukkah. The holiday celebrates the story of a long-lasting jar of oil. The tale says that in 165 B.C., a Jewish temple was defiled after Judaism was outlawed. The Maccabees, a group of Jewish fighters, resisted the laws, and began to reclaim the temple as their own.
As part of the restoration, they lit the ner tamid: A constantly burning lamp present in Jewish synagogues, symbolizing God's presence. However, only one jar of oil remained in the temple, and it contained enough to last just one day. A messenger was sent out to find more, and returned eight days after his departure. Upon his return, he found that the ner tamid had remained lit through all eight days, despite the small amount of oil.
Today, foods fried in oil are eaten for Hanukkah to commemorate that long-lasting oil. When you're ready to fry up some latkes, just grab your favorite neutral cooking oil and pour a little in the pan.