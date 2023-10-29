Is There A Correct Oil To Use When Frying Latkes?

Latkes are a fried food made from shredded potatoes, traditionally eaten for the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. They're pretty similar to potato pancakes, though latkes can include a few different ingredients, like matzo meal, baking powder, onion, and optional milk. Once those ingredients are mixed into a batter with grated potatoes, patties are formed, and the latkes are ready to fry.

But how do you know which oil is best for frying the food in? Latkes are generally pan-fried, rather than deep fried, so you have a little more freedom when it comes to choosing your oil. Vegetable oil, olive oil, and shortening are all great options. They lack strong flavors of their own, and won't smoke as quickly.

If you're following a kosher diet, there are a few oils that may not be suitable. Fish and animal-based oils — like lard and tallow — should be avoided. However, duck fat and schmaltz will lend your latkes a wonderfully rich and savory flavor. Once fried, they should feature a crisp exterior and a softer interior.