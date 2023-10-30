The Juicing Tip To Keep In Mind When Making Fruit-Based Cocktails

Fruit-based cocktails offer a vibrant punch of color to happy hours and siestas alike. The creation of said cocktails is an experience in and of itself, too. A twist of lime here, a zest of lemon there: It's all one big symphony of alcoholic ingredients, fruity flavors, and mesmerizing garnishes.

For all fans of cocktail hour, there is one juicing tip to keep in mind when making fruit-based drinks. Refrigerating fruit isn't always a bad thing, but do your research before choosing between the counter or the cold shelf. Many fruits become much harder to juice when refrigerated, and this can lead to less-than-stellar cocktails that have an imbalance of ingredients. When fruit is kept cold, it becomes much harder to squeeze out the juice. This is especially true of citrus fruits like lemons, oranges, limes, and pineapples.

If you typically keep fruit in the fridge, there's no need to change how you do things. Just remember to lay out the fruit you'll use for cocktails on the counter a few hours before you're ready to serve.