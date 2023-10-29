The Yellow Cake Method That Goes Against The Laws Of Batter Mixing

To make a cake, you cream the butter and sugar first and then add all the other ingredients. This is the rule of cake — the quintessential way of making a cake moist and delicious is to make sure the butter and sugar are fluffy before adding any other ingredient. But what if that tried and true method isn't the only method? What if there's a better way to make the batter for your cakes?

There's a yellow cake method that seems to go against all the laws of mixing cake batter because it starts by adding all of the dry ingredients and then adding the butter. Once the butter has been added, this method (called "reverse creaming") requires you to mix the butter and dry ingredients until everything looks like sand. It's not until this point that you add the wet ingredients to the mix. The result? A cake that's deliciously moist and has the perfect texture.