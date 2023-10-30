What's The Absolute Best Way To Reheat A Baked Potato?

While fried potatoes don't always keep well as leftovers (unless you have an air fryer to crisp them back to their former glory), baked potatoes are another story. They typically reheat well, and if done properly, leftovers can be just as soft and fluffy as the day they were originally cooked.

Depending on what appliances you have in your kitchen, there are a few ways to reinvigorate leftover baked potatoes. The best method out of all, however, is in a conventional oven — doing so results in the most tender interior, preventing the potato from drying out, while still crisping up the exterior. Place the spud directly onto a baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for just 15 to 20 minutes to get the job done, leaving you with a perfectly presentable dish. With this method, you can even bake potatoes in large batches ahead of time and reheat them, saving time and reducing stress for weeknight dinners.