What's The Absolute Best Way To Reheat A Baked Potato?
While fried potatoes don't always keep well as leftovers (unless you have an air fryer to crisp them back to their former glory), baked potatoes are another story. They typically reheat well, and if done properly, leftovers can be just as soft and fluffy as the day they were originally cooked.
Depending on what appliances you have in your kitchen, there are a few ways to reinvigorate leftover baked potatoes. The best method out of all, however, is in a conventional oven — doing so results in the most tender interior, preventing the potato from drying out, while still crisping up the exterior. Place the spud directly onto a baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for just 15 to 20 minutes to get the job done, leaving you with a perfectly presentable dish. With this method, you can even bake potatoes in large batches ahead of time and reheat them, saving time and reducing stress for weeknight dinners.
Alternative ways to reheat a baked potato
If you're in a rush to get those baked potatoes on the table, or if you don't have access to a conventional oven, there are several other ways to get your starchy side dish back to its prime. If you're in a real rush, the microwave always works; just a few minutes (about two to three) will warm the potato up nicely. The only downside is that there's a chance your potato may dry out as it heats up. To combat this, cut the spud in half and wrap a damp paper towel around each side to seal in the moisture. Then place the wrapped sides in a microwave-safe dish and warm.
If you have an air fryer, this appliance can also be used to reheat baked potatoes. In fact, if you like your potatoes extra-crispy on the outside, this may be the perfect method. The speedy circulation of the hot air inside the fryer heats up the spuds in just three to five minutes with minimal prep work. Just place the cold potatoes in the basket and let the air fryer do the work.
Storing a baked potato for later
Whichever method you choose to reheat baked potatoes, there are a few steps to take when cooking them the first time. Ideally, you'll want to let them cool and store properly so they're easier to enjoy as leftovers when the time comes. Storing baked potatoes properly is simple but does take a little patience and time since letting the potatoes cool outside of the fridge is ideal. Once they reach room temp, place the potatoes in the fridge in a glass or metal pan and seal with either plastic wrap or tinfoil.
Cooked potatoes will keep for three to four days. After that, the leftovers may not be safe to eat. While freezing a baked potato is an option, you'll likely regret it, as it can turn messy and unappetizing after the starch and water separate during the freezing process. For the best results, keep potatoes in the fridge and eat them within a few days.