Is Tempering Dark Chocolate Any Different From Milk?

Tempering chocolate has a reputation for being difficult, but all you really need is patience and close attention to temperature, because the tempering process involves three temperature-dependent steps. First, you gently melt the chocolate in a double boiler. Second, you cool it down in order to re-crystallize it. Finally, you slightly reheat it so that you can work with it again. This sequence is known as the tempering curve.

Dark, milk, and white chocolates each contain different fat levels, so they require distinct tempering protocols. Additionally, each brand of chocolate may vary by a few degrees. However, most dark chocolate melts between 120 and 130 degrees Fahrenheit, needs cooling to 82 to 84 degrees, and then reheating to 88 to 90 degrees. Most milk chocolate melts at approximately 105 to 115 degrees Fahrenheit, cools to 81 to 82 degrees, and is reheated to 84 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit.

While the temperature differences may seem minor, they are critical when you're actually tempering chocolate. If you don't adhere to the recommended temperatures, the chocolate won't set properly, resulting in a rough, dull appearance and a grainy, cakey texture.