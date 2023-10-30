The Delicious Latke Alternative To Consider For Hanukkah This Year

The key to making a good rösti is cooking the potatoes twice. A day in advance, or the morning of, parboil whole, unpeeled potatoes until they've just gone tender and then leave to cool completely before peeling and shredding. By pre-cooking the potatoes, you eliminate the need for squeezing, as the liquid has gelatinized with the starches in the potato. (You can skip the pre-cooking step, but you'll have to squeeze out much of the liquid.) You can add things to your heart's content, such as sliced or grated onion, cheese, bacon, or herbs for a bit of pizzazz.

When it comes time to cook the rösti, you need fat to guarantee the crispiest roasted potatoes. You can use any kind of fat you want; just keep in mind that it will impact the flavor. Bacon grease, schmaltz, duck or goose fat, or clarified butter will do just nicely.

You can bake rösti in a springform pan or opt for the stovetop and a frying pan. Both methods will require a flip to ensure crispy sides, but if you find it lacking in the brown and crispy department, a trip under the broiler wouldn't go amiss. A bonus is that unlike latkes, which are best right out of the pan, rösti will reheat nicely the next morning for brunch, topped with salmon or applesauce.