Does McDonald's Still Offer Discounts For Seniors?

If you're 60 (sometimes 55) years of age or over, there are plenty of restaurants where you can get a senior discount. At Chili's, Dunkin', and Krispy Kreme, for example, senior citizens are eligible for 10% off their order. And at many major chains including KFC, Sonic, and Dairy Queen you can also get a free drink. McDonald's, however, isn't quite as generous to its senior customers. Even though the fast food chain has a rewards program and frequently runs promotions on different menu items, seniors aren't guaranteed any discounts.

There technically is a senior discount, however it varies from location to location and is only offered at select restaurants. "Ninety percent of McDonald's restaurants are independently owned and operated by franchisees, who have the ability to set their own prices," McDonald's explains on its website. Therefore, it's up to each store to determine what discount to give to seniors, if at all.