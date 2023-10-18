Aldi Is Rolling Out New Exclusive Cheese And Wine Pairings For The Holiday Season

With the holiday season almost here, it's time to start planning for the inevitable parties and get-togethers. What snacks will you bring to the holiday office party? What sorts of finger foods and appetizers will you set out for guests and family? Aldi has those questions and more covered, especially for those trying to celebrate the season on a dime. The store has just announced a new line of Specially Selected holiday cheeses, perfect for filling out your fall and winter charcuterie boards.

This comes just after Aldi released its Specially Selected wine selection back in September: a line of premium yet budget-friendly wines highlighting a variety of wine regions across the globe. While some of these wines will be available throughout the year, five of them are exclusive to the holidays. Price-wise, the seasonal wines span from $8.99 to $14.99; the newly-released cheeses are less than $5 each. Both the wines and cheeses are already available in stores.