Aldi Is Rolling Out New Exclusive Cheese And Wine Pairings For The Holiday Season
With the holiday season almost here, it's time to start planning for the inevitable parties and get-togethers. What snacks will you bring to the holiday office party? What sorts of finger foods and appetizers will you set out for guests and family? Aldi has those questions and more covered, especially for those trying to celebrate the season on a dime. The store has just announced a new line of Specially Selected holiday cheeses, perfect for filling out your fall and winter charcuterie boards.
This comes just after Aldi released its Specially Selected wine selection back in September: a line of premium yet budget-friendly wines highlighting a variety of wine regions across the globe. While some of these wines will be available throughout the year, five of them are exclusive to the holidays. Price-wise, the seasonal wines span from $8.99 to $14.99; the newly-released cheeses are less than $5 each. Both the wines and cheeses are already available in stores.
A variety of budget holiday wines and cheeses
The five seasonal wines in Aldi's new collection are diverse in terms of regions and styles; regardless of your personal wine taste, you're likely to find a match for your preferences. Options include a Spanish Rioja Reserva and an Australian Shiraz for fans of red wine; a French Sparkling Brut Rosé and an Italian DOCG Prosecco for those who like bubbly; and a Canadian Icewine, which is a sweet wine made by allowing grapes to stay on the vine into winter, freezing them and increasing their sugar content and flavor when squeezed.
The seven different cheeses available are also representative of a variety of different styles, from aged, strong cheeses, such as Farmhouse Blue, to the milky-soft and mild Burrata. The store also carries Mobay, an award-winning offering made with a mix of sheep's milk and goat's milk, separated by a line of ash and grape vine. These cheeses naturally pair well with many of the aforementioned wine offerings. If you're on the lookout for an easy appetizer or snack for guests while entertaining this holiday season, you can pick up a bottle of wine and a cheese or two for $20 to $25 (or less).