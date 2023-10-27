November Aldi Finds For Your Winter Holiday Sweet Tooth

Aldi is always looking for fun new ways to bring exciting deals to customers, whether through the German grocer's weekly special buys or seasonal Aldi Finds. And now that the spooky season is coming to a close, Aldi is preparing to trade out its apple and pumpkin-flavored treats for new winter holiday goodies. While it's a little sad to see all those delicious October Aldi Finds go, the newly released list of November items contains everything you need with 13 new products to satisfy your winter holiday sweet tooth — from creamy Choceur hot cocoa bombs and white chocolate peppermint bark to caramel stroopwafels and musical tins of classic sugar cookies.

According to Aldi, all 13 new seasonal finds are expected to hit the shelves starting November 2. Keep in mind that most Aldi stores separate the Aldi Finds from regular products. Although the layout of each location may vary, Aldi Finds are usually located in the middle of the store and marked with special signage at the end of each aisle.