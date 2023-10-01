October Aldi Finds Perfect For A Cozy Night In
When it comes to those cozy autumn nights best spent relaxing and entertaining indoors, Aldi has definitely got you covered. The grocery store chain's October releases will hit the sweet spot with a fun selection of meals and treats meant to be savored on nights like these. Whether you are relishing some solo time, sharing with a loved one, making the most of family time, or hosting a group of friends, you'll find plenty of new products that are perfect for enjoying the lull between summer's adventures and winter's holiday madness.
October selections include a wide variety of goodies that will keep your mouth watering and your wallet happy. Truly, there is a little bit of everything included in the mix — from appetizers and sides to main dishes, as well as drinks and desserts. With something for everyone, you won't have to search far to please your tastebuds this fall. And you won't need to worry about clipping coupons with Aldi's great prices.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Halloween Pumpkin or Ghost Pizza
Why relegate yourself to the same old frozen pizza when you can enjoy these festive Halloween-themed pizzas from Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen instead? Much like the heart-shaped pizzas that can be found everywhere on Valentine's Day, these fun pies come shaped like a spooky ghost or playful jack o' lantern. They will be available on October 4 at a cost of $4.99 each.
Specially Selected Pumpkin Feta or Beet and Goat Cheese Flatbread
For those who would rather upgrade to a tasty flatbread, two scrumptious options from Specially Selected will be coming to Aldi on October 4. Customers can take their pick between the pumpkin and feta version or the beet and goat cheese one. These will retail for just $3.99.
Specially Selected Everything Bagel Stuffed Shrimp
Shrimp lovers rejoice! Specially Selected has got some delectable stuffed shrimp coming to the Aldi near you on October 11. The breading on this tantalizing menu item includes all of the same flavors as your favorite everything bagels while the stuffing includes that cream cheese that folks may find themselves craving. Each box will cost $5.79.
Priano Gnocchi Potato or Spinach
You can't beat pre-prepared gnocchi when it comes to a quick and easy entree that's also perfect for a crisp autumn evening. Be sure to try both the potato and the spinach version by Priano. They'll both be available on October 11 for just $1.99 each. Prices really don't get any better than that!
Specially Selected Goat Cheese Risotto
Risotto is another one of those foods that is simply perfect for fall. And Specially Selected's goat cheese version will definitely have your tongue singing its praises. Choose from Garlic and Herb, Black Pepper, and Truffle varieties. At only $2.49 each, it's definitely worth giving all three of these risottos a shot. You'll be able to find them in stock as of October 11.
Park Street Deli Brisket Mac and Cheese
What better way to enjoy your cozy night in than with comfort food? And mac and cheese is definitely an ideal option in this scenario. For just $4.99, the smoked beef brisket and creamy cheddar cheese sauce over cavatappi pasta from Park Street Deli could have both your mouth and your wallet singing. It will be available on October 18.
Priano Pumpkin Sage or Butternut Squash Ravioli
Two flavors of ravioli from Priano will be rolling out on October 11. You can take your pick from the pumpkin sage and the butternut squash. But at only $3.69 each, they're cheap enough for big ravioli fans to give both of them a try.
Specially Selected Imported Italian Desserts
One thing is for sure: A comfy October night is never complete without dessert. Perfect yours with one of these delicious imported Italian desserts from Specially Selected. Take your pick from tiramisu and raspberry mousse starting on October 11. They're going for just $2.59 each — which seems like reason enough to cozy up with one on the regular.
Belmont Whipped Cheesecake
Nothing quite says fall like caramel apple and pumpkin spice. As of October 18, you'll be able to enjoy both in the form of a whipped cheesecake from Belmont. At $5.99 each, they'll definitely be worth a try. They seem like the kind of dessert fans could enjoy while catching up on their favorite fall television shows.
Toro Loco Reserva Barrel Aged Red Blend
If you're looking for the perfect new wine from Aldi to sip during your cozy night, then look no further than this barrel-aged red blend from Toro Loco. At only $6.99, this 2018 vino is probably one of the best deals that you'll be able to find anywhere. It will be available as of October 18
Benner Fall Teas Assorted Varieties
A piping hot mug of tea is always ideal for crisp autumn nights, making this selection from Benner all the more exciting. They won't be available until October 25 but there's no question they will be worth the wait. Varieties will include cinnamon apple, cranberry, and pumpkin. And at a mere $2.09 each, they won't break the bank.