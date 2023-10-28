Pickled Cranberries Are The Tart Ingredient Your Fall Salads Need

You're probably familiar with cranberries and may have even enjoyed them in a salad. But since cranberries are often associated with the holidays, they're not usually a common pantry item. And even diehard cranberry enthusiasts might not be familiar with pickled cranberries.

Pickling involves preserving food by immersing it in an acid or brine like salt water, sugar water, citrus juice, and vinegar. Cranberries are typically pickled using sugar water, vinegar, or both to maintain their naturally sweet flavor while adding a tart twist. They can be pickled with other ingredients and spices to add aromatics and an enriched depth of flavor. Compared to fresh cranberries, their pickled counterparts are less sour. The brine penetrates the berry, giving them a more complex flavor and firmer texture.

You may think that pickled cranberries and the traditional cranberry sauce served at American Thanksgiving are the same, but that's not the case. Cranberry sauce is typically made by cooking fresh cranberries with sugar and water until they break down to form a smooth, sauce-like consistency, and is served shortly after it's made. You might also confuse pickled cranberries with cranberry relish, and although they share similar ingredients, cranberry relish is smoother and, like cranberry sauce, is intended for consumption shortly after it has been prepared.

Pickled cranberries, however, don't have to be eaten right away. Since the pickling process preserves the cranberries and extends their shelf life, they can last up to six weeks in the refrigerator.