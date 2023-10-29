Deep Indian Kitchen Frozen Entrées Review: These Exotic Freezer Meals Are So Good

Deep Indian Kitchen is a family-owned brand passionate about sharing its culture through every one of its frozen entrées, samosas, and more. Its recipes are family heirlooms passed down from generation to generation. They are executed in small batches without artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

These entrées are designed to be ready from the freezer to your plate in under five minutes. While the ability to serve up a quick meal is wonderful, what matters most is whether or not the food actually tastes good too.

We had a chance to sample four of Deep Indian Kitchen's entrées: Chicken Tikka Masala, Butter Chicken, Chickpea Masala, and Spinach Paneer. We evaluated them based on authenticity, ease of preparation, aroma, texture, and flavor. As Indian food lovers, we are harsh critics. Read on to see how these recipes fared in our taste test.