15 Best Indian Restaurants In NYC, Ranked

New York City is packed with restaurants serving every kind of food imaginable, from Asian delicacies to some of the best burgers you've ever eaten. Sometimes, though, there's nothing quite like authentic Indian food to curb your foodie cravings. Whether you're a fan of hot, spicy curry or prefer your Indian dishes on the rich, creamy side, New York's restaurants won't disappoint.

You'll find everything from temple canteens to fine dining establishments and neighborhood eateries to bars serving up Indian street food delights everywhere you turn in NYC. Hunting down the best spots for Indian food in the city doesn't have to mean hours spent online or pounding the pavements, though.

We've done the hard work rounding up 15 of the best Indian restaurants and ranked them according to criteria such as price, menu variety, atmosphere, and customer reviews. So get ready to dive in and decide which of these Indian eateries you'll be heading for first.