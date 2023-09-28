15 Best Indian Restaurants In NYC, Ranked
New York City is packed with restaurants serving every kind of food imaginable, from Asian delicacies to some of the best burgers you've ever eaten. Sometimes, though, there's nothing quite like authentic Indian food to curb your foodie cravings. Whether you're a fan of hot, spicy curry or prefer your Indian dishes on the rich, creamy side, New York's restaurants won't disappoint.
You'll find everything from temple canteens to fine dining establishments and neighborhood eateries to bars serving up Indian street food delights everywhere you turn in NYC. Hunting down the best spots for Indian food in the city doesn't have to mean hours spent online or pounding the pavements, though.
We've done the hard work rounding up 15 of the best Indian restaurants and ranked them according to criteria such as price, menu variety, atmosphere, and customer reviews. So get ready to dive in and decide which of these Indian eateries you'll be heading for first.
15. Desi Galli (Kips Bay)
Desi Galli in Kips Bay is ranked at the bottom of our list, but it is still a highly recommended spot in NYC. This is a fantastic place for lunch, especially if you enjoy sharing.
The vibe here is fast-casual, with a mix-and-match menu and brisk counter service. Choose from a huge range of Indian street food dishes, including kathi rolls, masala fries, vegan pani puri, and a rather epic mango lassi.
This isn't a place to linger over your food. It's cozy yet compact, with seating for 22. If you're rushing back to the office or need a bite to eat before you get on with your day, why not grab takeout?
Desi Galli is rated 3.9 out of 5 stars on Google, with over 320 reviews. Reviewers recommend various dishes, with one reviewer calling the masala fries "total perfection." Another reviewer said, "I like their kathi roll, chats, and pav bhaji."
14. Dhaba (Kips Bay)
Next up in our ranking is another Kips Bay favorite. Dhaba has more than 1,400 Google reviews and has earned a rating of 4 stars, ensuring it a well-deserved place on our list. It's also the perfect spot for a late-night bite, open until 11:30 p.m. from Monday through Saturday.
The highlight here is the lunch buffet, offering fiery Punjabi dishes and a good price for all you can eat. There are plenty of veggie and vegan options on the extensive menu. One Google reviewer recommended the Punjab da Murgh, saying, "The Punjab da Murgh was saucy and complimented the garlic naan well," while continuing, "The Tangri Kabab was my absolute favorite, five juicy drumsticks! Murgh Tandoor was grilled to perfection."
Try the Pudinawali Keema with spiced lamb and fresh mint, order a creamy Malai Marke Butter Chicken, or dive into a Daal Tadka with cumin. On the side, get some Papad, spicy lentil wafers, pickles, and mango chutney for dipping.
13. Vatan (Murray Hill)
Vatan is designed to look like an Indian village. You can sit inside or grab a table outside under the banyan tree or on the balcony.This is a Murray Hill institution that's been open for decades, and with over 850 Yelp reviews and a 4-star rating, it's easy to see why it's made it onto our list. The cuisine here is authentic Gujarati: three courses of vegetarian, kosher, all-you-can-eat food, offering excellent value for money. Each course includes around 8 to 10 small dishes to try. The Okra Masala, Channa Masala, and Kadhi all come highly recommended.
Make sure you bring your appetite when you come here. One Yelp reviewer mentioned the food, service, and decor, saying, "Food and service was excellent. One piece of advice: don't eat anything all day, and come hungry! The decor, I believe, is designed after a small Indian village, with a Banyan tree, Ganesh, and a blue sky above. Overall, a delightful place to eat delicious food!"
Another Yelp reviewer spoke highly of the appetizer thali: "We started with the appetizer thali which included many different items including samosa, ragda pattice, channa, bhajis, and our favorite dahi puri topped with sev. The appetizers were very flavorful and the condiments which they provided were also very tasty."
12. Chote Miya (Chelsea Market)
We're headed to Chelsea Market for the next restaurant on our list. Ranking at number 12, Chote Miya is the sister restaurant to Gupshup and features a modern menu inspired by Bombay street food, with an emphasis on revamping classics.
This is a great place to discover new favorite dishes away from the usual korma, vindaloo, and butter chicken, so we'd recommend ordering a few dishes to share. Try the Butter Chicken Momos, Chicken Tikka Kathi Roll, and Papdi Chaat with tamarind chutney — and don't forget to order some spicy Magic Masala Fries.
Chote Miya gets a 4-star Yelp rating from a fairly small number of reviews. Although it's not quite as popular as some other restaurants on our list, it's well worth the visit.
One Yelp reviewer spoke highly of the Butter Chicken Momos, saying, "Delicious momos with a modern twist filled with butter chicken. The dumpling skin was cooked very well and was thick. The filling was flavorful and had a delicious flavor of tomato, butter, and spices. These come with a really tangy and slightly acidic onion chili sauce that goes very well with them!"
11. Adda (Long Island City)
It's well worth traveling to Long Island City for the food at Adda, earning it a well-deserved 11th place on our list. Opened in 2018, the restaurant's name means a place where people hang out, and that's exactly what it is: A great spot to relax and enjoy traditional Indian food in eclectic, cozy surroundings.
Order the Lucknow Dum Biryani from the menu with tender slow-cooked goat, try the Keema Pao with ground lamb and cloves, or sample the Malvani Fish Curry with kokum, turmeric, and coconut. Or order from the Thoda Barri Grill, section of the menu for clay-oven baked delights, including prawns, fish, chicken, and paneer.
Adda earns a 4.5-star rating on Trip Advisor. One TripAdvisor reviewer seems to be a loyal patron of the restaurant, commenting, "Back again. All good: Butter chicken, Pappano fish, cauliflower, the mango Lasse, goat, butter nan. Every dish was spicy."
Adda has also received glowing reviews from publications including the New York Times, The New Yorker, and Time Out New York. The latter awarded the restaurant four stars, with reviewer Jake Cohen writing, "The wonderful display of elevated yet approachable Indian cooking was matched only by the attentive and convivial service I received from start to finish. Looks like the spice is right at this homey hot spot."
10. Usha Foods (Queens)
Usha Foods in Queens is a no-frills Indian eaterie that's highly rated on Google, with 4.1 stars from over 1,500 reviews.The portions here are generous, and the pricing is affordable at this Queens institution. Get the combo platters to try a bit of everything, and you won't leave hungry or disappointed.
For just around $8, you can grab a Mini Meal, which includes a Subzi, two Paronthas or three Rotis, Dahi, and Aachar. Come on the weekend to take advantage of the specials, or enjoy a range of spicy Indian sandwiches, like the Alu Tikki Burger.
You also won't want to miss out on the sweets, as one Google reviewer praised them very highly, saying, "They have a wide range of traditional and festive sweets, such as laddoos, barfis, halwas, rasgullas, and more. Their sweets are made with high-quality ingredients and have a rich and authentic taste."
9. GupShup (Gramercy Park)
Sister restaurant to Chote Miya in Chelsea Market, Gupshup is one of the best Indian restaurants you'll visit in NYC. It gets busy here, so reservations are recommended.
In addition to the obvious draw of the delicious food, the vibe here is relaxed and cheerful thanks to bright, colorful, hand-painted wall art. The Bombay Brunch is to die for, with small plates perfect for sharing — or enjoying solo — like the Paneer Cheese Roll, Tandoori Cauliflower, and Mutton Seekh Kebab, plus classics like the Paratha Omelette or Magic Masala Fries.
Later in the day, the dinner menu features regularly changing seasonal specials, meaning even regular diners get the opportunity to try something new. Sample dishes include Nalli Nihari, slow-cooked lamb shank in a yogurt-based gravy, The Sizzler sharing platter of grilled meats, and spicy Indo-Chinese Mirchi Wala Chicken.
Gupshup earns a respectable 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor, with one reviewer lavishing praise, "What an amazing meal. The best butter chicken I've had outside Delhi." Another reviewer said, "Our favorite dishes were the paneer rolls, the butter chicken wings, and the Himalayan morels, but really anything you order is going to be delicious."
8. Temple Canteen (Flushing)
Sometimes, the best restaurants are tucked away in places you never expected, particularly in NYC. Stumbling across Temple Canteen in the basement of the Ganesh Temple in Flushing feels like you've discovered a hidden gem — and it really is.
This family-friendly canteen opened in 1993 and serves up authentic South Indian cuisine in a bright, casual setting. The vegetarian menu offers incredible value for money, with delights such as uttapam, dosa, rice casseroles, and vegetable curries, making it the perfect spot for a filling, no-frills meal.
Rated 4.5 stars from 45 TripAdvisor reviews, Temple Canteen clearly does Indian food well, earning it a place solidly in the middle of our ranking. The dosas come highly recommended, with one reviewer saying, "The dosas at the temple canteen are outstanding! They are also large and are reasonably priced, but be careful because we got three to split between two people, and we were full for the rest of the day."
Open every day from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., perhaps the best thing about Temple Canteen is that you can combine a meal here with a visit to the temple upstairs afterward.
7. Baazi (Upper West Side)
This restaurant's playful, creative menu is inspired by several regions of India, with some Moroccan and Middle-Eastern influences thrown in for good measure.
Baazi means to bet; if there's one thing you can bet on here, it's being well-fed. Some eclectic offerings are on the menu, like butternut squash kofta, grilled mahi mahi in a coconut and mustard marinade, and Goat Laal Maas with Mathania chilies.
From over 65 reviews on Yelp, Baazi earns a solid four-star rating. One Yelp reviewer praised the service and the unusual flavors, saying, "The service was wonderful, very attentive without hovering. The food was delicious, definitely their own flavors and not the run-of-the-mill curries and vindaloos."
Another reviewer praised the Shrimp Balchao, calling it a "spicy coastal treat," and also mentioned the Tunday Ke Kebab, commenting, "This tender lamb patty, bursting with flavors of ginger, garlic, and black pepper, took me home. It aimed to replicate a famous kebab from Lucknow, India, and was 70% of the way there."
6. Utsav Restaurant (Theater District)
It's onto the Theater District for the 6th restaurant in our ranking: Utsav Restaurant. This restaurant is near the top of our list for a number of reasons. Firstly, the skywalk location's bi-level layout and floor-to-ceiling windows ensure fantastic views over 46th and 47th Street. Secondly, it's the perfect spot for a tasty pre-theater Indian meal.
Utsav Restaurant is female-owned, with an Indo-Chinese menu that includes a wide range of dishes to choose from. The restaurant is quite small, so you'll find yourself dining pretty close to others, perfect if you enjoy a cozy vibe.
With lunch served from noon to 3 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., there's plenty of time to hang out and enjoy the views while perusing the menu. Reviews recommend the Daal Triveni, butter chicken, and a plethora of vegetarian options. We also recommend the affordable lunch specials, where for around $25, you can choose from daily changing vegetarian or non-vegetarian menus offering your choice of meat or veg, basmati rice, vegetable of the day, and naan or roti.
With over 600 reviews on TripAdvisor, Utsav Restaurant is rated 4-stars. The Chicken Zaffrani comes highly rated by one reviewer: "My favorite dish is the Chicken Zaffrani, and I usually pair it with the lemon rice and garlic naan. Perfection!"
5. Junoon (NOMAD)
Opened in 2010, Junoon's name means passion, and it's one of the first Indian restaurants in the U.S. to hold a Michelin star. Though it no longer holds it — despite still being listed in the Michelin Guide — Junoon kept its Michelin star for an impressive eight years.
This is Indian fine dining in a truly intimate setting, great for special occasions or a romantic date. It's worth noting here that no children under ten years of age are permitted inside the restaurant, though families with younger children can dine in the outdoor dining area. Junoon also has a smart casual dress code, so leave your flip-flops and gym gear at home.
For dinner, choose from the three-course Prestige Menu for just under $100 or the six-course Chef's Tasting Menu for around $140, with optional paired wines. Sample dishes to try include the Eggplant Chaat with tamarind chutney, Ghost Chili Murgh Tikka with a coconut and carrot puree, and Truffle Duck Khichdi with confit duck served with truffles and lentils.
Junoon receives a 4.3-star rating on Google from over 2,900 reviews, with reviewers commenting on the service and guidance from the waitstaff. One reviewer praised the lunch dishes they ordered, saying, "The lunch was perfect, us being vegetarian, we started with Kurkure Bhindi and Paneer for appetizers. For mains, I had lasooni palak, and my fiance had mushroom & truffle khichdi (this was the best khichdi I had in a while)."
4. Punjabi Grocery & Deli (East Village)
In fourth place on our list, Punjabi Grocery and Deli in the East Village may not look like much from the outside, but it's well-loved by loyal locals. Opened in the early 90s, it occupies an unassuming basement location and offers tasty vegetarian Indian cuisine for an affordable price — but note that it's cash only.
The food here isn't the most Instagrammable, but if you're into authentic, delicious Indian food, you'll be hard-pushed to find better. Get a large plate of rice topped with chana masala, or order the saag paneer and a bag of crunchy pakora to go.
With 459 reviews on Yelp, Punjabi Grocery & Deli garners an impressive 4.4-star rating, earning it a place close to the top of our ranking. Reviews recommend the samosas and regularly rotating menu of vegetable curries, with one Yelp reviewer praising both the food and chai: "What an amazing selection of vegetarian food! We had the platter with aloo and chole as well as the samosa and chai. Everything we had was amazing!"
3. Saar Indian Bistro (Midtown)
Saar Indian Bistro occupies the third place in our ranking, headed by Hemant Mathur, the first U.S. Indian Michelin chef. With a creative menu, excellent service, and surprisingly reasonable prices, there's no doubt that third place is well deserved.
Both the Prix Fixe lunch menu and Lunch Special offer excellent value for money. With the Prix Fixe menu, you can grab two or three courses for under $30, depending on whether you simply must have dessert. For busy days, the Lunch Special starts from around $14 for the veggie option, with dahl, veg, naan, and rice.
The extensive dinner menu is packed with inventive takes, such as the Beetroot Cutlets served with tangy tamarind aioli, Jackfruit Biryani, Lotus Root Kofta, and creamy Pistachio Chicken. TripAdvisor reviewers have earned the restaurant a 4.5-star rating, with one reviewer praising the entire experience: "Loved everything in Saar, from ambiance to food to their hospitality. Food hit the right spot, was so flavorful. Their cocktails are so unique and the presentation is just wow."
2. Spice Symphony (Midtown)
In second place, Spice Symphony in Midtown is headed up by chef Walter D'Rozario, formerly of Junoon. The restaurant opened in 2012, and although the service can be a little bit slow, the delights exiting the kitchen ensure the wait is well worth your while.
The dishes served at Spice Symphony are made from many different regions, with an Indian-Chinese menu. It's designed to be comfort food, a taste of home, beautifully prepared and presented. Dishes to try include the Tandoori Chicken, Rajma Curry, Goan Fish Curry, and Lamb Rogan Josh, all highly praised in its TripAdvisor reviews.
Spice Symphony has over 2,800 reviews on TripAdvisor, with a 4.5-star rating. The restaurant seems to attract loyal customers, with one reviewer commenting, "Have been visiting for the past four years. One of the best Indo-Chinese food in NYC." Spice Symphony truly is a treasure for diverse, comforting flavors.
1. Dhamaka (Lower East Side)
Finally, we're awarding first place to Dhamaka on NYC's Lower East Side. Chef Chintan Pandya won the James Beard Award for "Best Chef: New York State" in 2022, and, sampling the menu, it's easy to see why.
Dhamaka is all about Indian street food: Bold, bright, adventurous flavors and regional dishes not often found elsewhere. The food is pretty spicy, but with some great Indian-inspired cocktails on offer to quench your thirst, that's a good thing. Its worth noting here that reservations at Dhamaka can be hard to come by, so plan your visit well in advance to ensure you're not disappointed.
Dhamaka is listed in the Michelin Guide, and in Hindi, its name means explosion — a pretty apt description of how your taste buds will feel after a meal here. Dishes like Nagaland Pork and Kashmiri Gosht Chaamp with ghee and garam masala are packed with spice — for a real treat, order the Lasooni Lobster, a whole lobster cooked with black salt and roasted garlic. Or get the Rajasthani Khargosh, a whole slow-cooked rabbit marinated in a spicy yogurt.
One review on Yelp was full of praise for every dish, saying, "We got the methi paneer, papdi chaat, paneer tikka, and paratha. Everything was phenomenal!" Another reviewer commented on the fish and paneer, saying, "The grilled masala fish was to die for, it was fatty with the skin and with the appropriate amount of spice. I absolutely loved the marinade. Paneer tikka was out of this world. They make their own paneer so my friend and I made a deliberate effort to order paneer dishes."