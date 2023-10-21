Toasted Hazelnuts Are The Topping Your Fall Salad Needs

During the fall season when the weather still teeters between warm and cold, sitting down to a well-rounded autumnal salad for dinner just makes sense. The jump from summer to fall is quite drastic when you consider the difference in available produce, which varies greatly depending on the chill in the air. A tasty fall salad typically begins with a bed of sturdy greens, such as kale, arugula, or any standard spring mix. And roasted vegetables are the hearty addition your fall salad craves. Next to using a pleasant mix of roasted sweet potatoes and Brussels Sprouts and adding a sprinkling of pomegranate arils and diced pear, every salad needs a crunchy component to bring together the vast assortment of ingredients. You may only be familiar with hazelnuts as one of the primary ingredients in one of your favorite sweet sandwich spreads, Nutella. However, when raw hazelnuts are toasted, they impart a delicious, savory flavor that serves as an ideal accompaniment to fall salads.

By toasting these small, hard nuts, you're essentially removing that somewhat-strong earthy flavor and creating a more robust, almost buttery taste. Toasting releases nuts' inner oils, leaving them perfectly crunchy. Add a pinch of salt, and you won't be able to stop snacking.

If you've been convinced to add toasted hazelnuts to your next bed of greens, you have many different options when it comes to finding your preferred method of toasting.