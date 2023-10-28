Totally Transform Standard Whipped Cream With Canned Pumpkin Puree

The best thing about homemade whipped cream is that it is surprisingly quick and easy. In fact, whipping up a bowl of pumpkin purée whipped cream should only take around 10 minutes. It doesn't take much more than choosing your favorite vanilla whipped cream recipe and whipping long enough to get stiff peaks going. Just make sure to be gentle when folding in the pumpkin purée and pumpkin spice mixture, so as not to overwork the cream.

Many cooks seem to agree that the ratio of heavy cream to pumpkin purée should be about 3 to 1. However, if you want your whipped cream to have even more pumpkin pungency, you can also use a 2 to 1 ratio. It is important to note that the more pumpkin purée you add, the heavier and less airy your whipped cream will be — so striking a balance is important.

If you want to infuse your pumpkin purée with extra flavor before adding it to the whipped cream, take a page out of Ruth Reichl's book and roast the purée with the spice mixture in the oven for a few minutes. This will give the seasonings a chance to bloom and really bring out their warm aromatic qualities, as well as bring some toastiness to the pumpkin. Just make sure to let it cool sufficiently before incorporating the cooked purée into your whipped cream.