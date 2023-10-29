The Pizza Cutter Hack For Tenderized Meat In A Pinch

If you're a meat eater, you probably know the feeling of spending hours marinating and cooking the perfect piece of meat — and that long-awaited first bite. It's tender, perfectly cooked, and cuts like butter; it's exactly what you wanted. But to get there, you likely had to tenderize the meat before it started cooking. If you find that you don't have a meat tenderizer, you can get the job done with a surprising kitchen tool: a pizza cutter.

Pizza cutters are round with small, sharp edges that act as little knives to help cut through doughy pizza crust. But that isn't their only use. Their sharp edges are great for perforating meat, which is a big part of the tenderization process.

The next time you're looking for an easy way to help meat soak up a marinade, just run a pizza cutter along the outside of that chicken or steak.