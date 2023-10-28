Add Some Citrus To Boxed Cake Mix For A Delicious Zing

We've all experienced the desire to have a homemade dessert at the snap of our fingertips. With consistently busy work weeks and day-to-day obligations, most of us have little time and energy to get our hands dirty in the kitchen. Thanks to prepackaged baking mixes, however, we've all been able to enjoy partially homemade confections over the years. Yet, next to following package directions and looking up specific boxed cake mix recipes, how else can home chefs amp up the flavor profile of their next boxed cake?

Apart from adding in your favorite flavor extract or making a homemade filling layer of whipped cream or fruit, a simple and convenient way to elevate boxed cake is with a little citrus zest. Add a bit of orange, lemon, or lime zest to any basic yellow or vanilla cake mix. Before we uncover the ways to transform your next boxed cake with citrus, let's talk about a few essential tips to remember when adding hints of this bright fruit variety to any cake mix and which flavor pairings are most recommended.