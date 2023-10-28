The Tea Hack That'll Change The Way You Roast Nuts Forever

There's something about roasted nuts — be they almonds, walnuts, or pecans — that makes them so enticing. Several things, actually: The crunch, the texture, and the earthy sweetness. There's a broad spectrum of expression with seeds and nuts, but you'll almost never see anyone eating raw peanuts, and, flavor-wise, raw pine nuts are a shadow of their toasted selves. Home roasting is simple, cost-effective, and gives you more control over things like salt content. You may have heard that people often soak nuts, seeds, and legumes before roasting. There are many reasons for this, including encouraging crispness and digestibility. But the one thing that warm water won't do is add flavor. Before roasting, consider soaking nuts in tea instead.

Just as beautiful harmonies rely on more than one note, wondrous food pairings require more than one ingredient. Tea-infused roast nuts offer a wide palate of culinary expression and dozens of opportunities for experimentation. Yes, you're basically just soaking nuts and seeds in warm tea, but even that simple act contains multitudes.