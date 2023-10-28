The Simple Cupcake Liner Hack To Prevent Pesky Bugs In Your Drink

It's not uncommon to spot a fruit fly or house fly swimming around in your drink. But why do they want that soda or cocktail in the first place — and is it bad to keep drinking it? Things like mosquitos, bees, and flies are attracted to the sugars found in drinks like wine and soda, so when you're sipping on one of these outside, it's easy for a bug to sense that sugar and want to explore your drink.

If you're not protecting your glass with a cupcake liner and a bug does land in your drink, it could potentially transfer dangerous bacteria to the drink. Flies often find homes in places like rotting food, animal waste, and other entirely unappealing spots. And if a fly just went from dog waste into your drink, it might have brought some dangerous bacteria with it. With that said, it doesn't always mean you'll get sick. It depends on how many bacteria made their way into your drink, your immune system, and maybe even the drink itself — some studies have shown that alcoholic beverages could damage those germs, rendering them harmless. But if you don't want to take the chance, you might want to get a new drink altogether, or simply prevent it from happening in the first place with those handy liners.