Domino's Is Giving Away A Total Of $1 Million Worth Of Pizza To Anyone With Student Loans
Student loans are now the bane of multiple generations, with Americans owing a combined $1.77 trillion (not a typo) in debt. They're the reason most millennials and Gen Zers believe they will never own homes, a long-running quagmire with numerous knock-on effects for the economy. There is, however, now one small bright spot. Your tens of thousands in student loan debt can net you some free pizza.
Student loan payments were under a freeze for several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But as our nation's leaders seem to have decided the pandemic is over, loan payments resumed at the start of October. In response to the resumption of onerous payments, Domino's — the largest pizza chain in the world and the one that essentially created pizza delivery — is offering up to $1 million in free pizza for those with outstanding student loan debt, per an October 25 press release. This obviously won't solve the student loan crisis, but hey, at least it'll get you a free meal.
The free pizza is in addition to the Emergency Pizza program
Domino's already had a promotion known as Emergency Pizza (one of a long history of promotions Domino's has done). Basically, you place a qualifying Domino's order, then log into your Domino's Rewards account and claim a free medium two-topping pizza that must be redeemed within 30 days. The Emergency Pizza for Student Loans offer is an extension of this program (although, crucially, it's in addition to it rather than replacing it).
To acquire a free medium two-topping pie, just go to the Domino's Student Loans page and apply, then verify your e-mail address. There are a limited number of codes per day, so if you can't get through the system initially, you can try the next day. Customers also have to meet the delivery minimums necessary for an order to apply, so you can't just order one free pizza and call it a day. The promotion lasts until $1 million in free pizzas have been given away.
While this is certainly a drop in the bucket when it comes to the massive issue that is student loan debt, there's no such thing as an unwelcome free pizza.