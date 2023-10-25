Domino's Is Giving Away A Total Of $1 Million Worth Of Pizza To Anyone With Student Loans

Domino's already had a promotion known as Emergency Pizza (one of a long history of promotions Domino's has done). Basically, you place a qualifying Domino's order, then log into your Domino's Rewards account and claim a free medium two-topping pizza that must be redeemed within 30 days. The Emergency Pizza for Student Loans offer is an extension of this program (although, crucially, it's in addition to it rather than replacing it).

To acquire a free medium two-topping pie, just go to the Domino's Student Loans page and apply, then verify your e-mail address. There are a limited number of codes per day, so if you can't get through the system initially, you can try the next day. Customers also have to meet the delivery minimums necessary for an order to apply, so you can't just order one free pizza and call it a day. The promotion lasts until $1 million in free pizzas have been given away.

While this is certainly a drop in the bucket when it comes to the massive issue that is student loan debt, there's no such thing as an unwelcome free pizza.