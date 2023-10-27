Save Your Potato Peels For An Unexpected Twist On Dulce De Leche
Dulce de leche pairs well with a variety of ingredients, such as chocolate, bananas, and ... potatoes? As it turns out, yes. This unusual twist on milk jam comes from British culinary modernist Heston Blumenthal. In an episode of "How to Cook Like Heston," Blumenthal adds an unexpected element to traditional slow-cooked milk and sugar: roasted potato peels. "Just strain out the skins, and you've got a creamy, potato-flavored jam to use as a dip or to spread on toast," explained Blumenthal.
If you think "potato" and "jam" shouldn't be in the same sentence, think again. It's not as strange as you might believe. The rich, umami flavor of the potato complements the sweet, milky taste of the dulce de leche, resulting in an earthier, unique take on the classic sweet sauce.
So, the next time you end up with a pile of potato peelings, don't just compost them. Instead, give this innovative twist on caramel sauce a try and make some potato milk jam.
Tips for making a tasty batch of potato milk jam
Potato milk jam begins with — surprise, surprise — potatoes. If you want to give the sauce a try, consider making a potato-based dish for dinner, so you can repurpose the skins for dessert. In Heston Blumenthal's original recipe, leftover potato peels are roasted with oil and salt before combining them with milk and sugar, presenting a fantastic opportunity for zero-waste cooking.
Apart from the unconventional potato element, the process of making potato milk jam is essentially the same as making regular milk jam. However, there's one significant caveat: You must prepare it the traditional way, by simmering milk, sugar, and potato skins for a few hours. Do not simply boil a can of sweetened condensed milk and add potatoes; that would be truly unappetizing.
Lastly, the final product should contain no actual potato pieces. Like Blumenthal, you can strain out the skins, leaving you with a smooth, brown sauce that offers a uniquely sweet and earthy flavor.
More ways to use potato peelings
The beauty of potato dulce de leche is that it takes an ingredient that is often thrown out — potato skins — and makes it into a star. However, there are other ways to use potato peelings beyond incorporating them into an admittedly unusual dessert.
Heston Blumenthal starts his potato milk jam recipe by roasting potato skins with oil and salt. But you can simply stop there, with no need for milk and sugar. Roasted potato skins make for a crispy, salty snack that's not unlike a bag of potato chips: simple, yet delicious. If you're inclined to get fancy, consider preparing a potato peel gratin. It's rich, creamy, and an excellent way to utilize 10 or so potato skins.
Not keen on making potato skins the theme of your next dinner party? You can use them more subtly by saving your potato peels for vegetable broth, or put them in a dehydrator to make a thickener out of potato powder. Whether your aim is to experiment with avant-garde desserts or simply make a hearty soup, don't throw away those potato skins.