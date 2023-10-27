Save Your Potato Peels For An Unexpected Twist On Dulce De Leche

Dulce de leche pairs well with a variety of ingredients, such as chocolate, bananas, and ... potatoes? As it turns out, yes. This unusual twist on milk jam comes from British culinary modernist Heston Blumenthal. In an episode of "How to Cook Like Heston," Blumenthal adds an unexpected element to traditional slow-cooked milk and sugar: roasted potato peels. "Just strain out the skins, and you've got a creamy, potato-flavored jam to use as a dip or to spread on toast," explained Blumenthal.

If you think "potato" and "jam" shouldn't be in the same sentence, think again. It's not as strange as you might believe. The rich, umami flavor of the potato complements the sweet, milky taste of the dulce de leche, resulting in an earthier, unique take on the classic sweet sauce.

So, the next time you end up with a pile of potato peelings, don't just compost them. Instead, give this innovative twist on caramel sauce a try and make some potato milk jam.