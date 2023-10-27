Get Delicious Chocolate-Filled Pancakes With A Candy Bar Trick
Many of us look to the weekend as our chance to relax, reset, and devote an entire morning (if we choose) to homemade pancake breakfasts. Most home foodies who already hold a deep appreciation for the first meal of the day might agree that there is something extra special about an epic stack of classic pancakes. Whether it's the crispy edges, fluffy insides, or classic topping of salted butter and maple syrup, pancakes serve as a quintessential comfort meal. Yet, traditional pancakes tout a delicate vanilla flavor that an at-home chef can easily level up with extra ingredients.
If you've been on the lookout for a simple way to upgrade traditional flapjacks, instead of tampering with your traditional recipe, why not just add a bit of chocolate? You can quickly transform standard pancakes by adding slices of chocolate or mini candy bars to just-poured pancake batter on an open skillet. Once you add a bit of chocolate to each pancake, enclose these treats with another layer of pancake batter. All you need to do from here is flip your pancakes until they're sufficiently cooked. Your usual stack of fluffy pancakes will now have delicious and warm melted chocolate centers. While transforming pancakes into chocolate-filled treats seems simple enough, what type of candy bars work best for this hidden breakfast surprise?
The best candy to use for chocolate-filled pancakes
Now that you're intrigued to learn how to make even better pancakes with unexpected ingredients, you're ready to bust out your favorite chocolate bar and transform your next morning meal. Aficionados already know the finickiness that comes with cooking pancakes long enough. As with any pancake recipe, start by keeping your griddle or stove at a medium temperature throughout the cooking process. If you're hesitant about adding candy to your beloved pancakes, start small and use thin candy bars. Individual squares of milk or dark chocolate, as well as candy varieties that don't have too many additional ingredients, are sure to melt easily between two sufficient layers of batter.
Conversely, thicker candy bars such as Snickers or Twix may have difficulty staying within the bounds of your batter. To make these wider varieties work, slice candy into thinner uniform pieces and make sure to cover chocolate bar pieces adequately with enough batter to avoid the smell and taste of burnt chocolate. For everything to cook sufficiently, once you add your designated chocolate and extra batter, resist flipping your pancakes until the original pan side is a nice golden brown color. Too many flips in the cooking process can lead to ultra-flat pancakes.
While it's fun to amaze your diners with chocolate-stuffed pancakes, if you don't necessarily need this new candy addition to be a surprise, there's more than one way to add a bit of chocolate to your next batch of pancakes.
There are many ways to make chocolate-laden pancakes
If your favorite candy happens to be colorful M&Ms or another visually appealing variety, there's an effective way to add colorful candy without hiding it under a scoop of pancake batter. Instead of covering your candy-sprinkled pancakes with more batter, cook them as usual, waiting for bubbles to form on the surface before flipping. The key to making eye-popping chocolate-laden pancakes is adding candy right when pouring the batter so the added candy has time to settle into your pancake's interior as it cooks. To avoid burning your candy of choice, aim to cook pancakes predominantly on the candy-less side, only flipping for a minute before removing them from your skillet or pan. Adding chocolate this way leaves you with candy-studded flapjacks.
If adding candy bars sounds too complicated, you can always fill your pancakes with a dollop of hot fudge sauce or chocolate hazelnut spread. Adding an already soft and evenly malleable ingredient removes potential mishaps related to overly melted candy or burned chocolate messes. However, next to bacon chocolate chip pancakes and Nutella-filled flapjacks, if you're looking for a fun new way to eat your favorite breakfast, all you truly need is extra precision and your favorite candy bar.