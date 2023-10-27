Get Delicious Chocolate-Filled Pancakes With A Candy Bar Trick

Now that you're intrigued to learn how to make even better pancakes with unexpected ingredients, you're ready to bust out your favorite chocolate bar and transform your next morning meal. Aficionados already know the finickiness that comes with cooking pancakes long enough. As with any pancake recipe, start by keeping your griddle or stove at a medium temperature throughout the cooking process. If you're hesitant about adding candy to your beloved pancakes, start small and use thin candy bars. Individual squares of milk or dark chocolate, as well as candy varieties that don't have too many additional ingredients, are sure to melt easily between two sufficient layers of batter.

Conversely, thicker candy bars such as Snickers or Twix may have difficulty staying within the bounds of your batter. To make these wider varieties work, slice candy into thinner uniform pieces and make sure to cover chocolate bar pieces adequately with enough batter to avoid the smell and taste of burnt chocolate. For everything to cook sufficiently, once you add your designated chocolate and extra batter, resist flipping your pancakes until the original pan side is a nice golden brown color. Too many flips in the cooking process can lead to ultra-flat pancakes.

While it's fun to amaze your diners with chocolate-stuffed pancakes, if you don't necessarily need this new candy addition to be a surprise, there's more than one way to add a bit of chocolate to your next batch of pancakes.