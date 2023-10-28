14 Restaurants Where Famous Chefs Loved To Eat

In the food world, there is no greater endorsement of a restaurant than regular patronage, especially from those who work as professional cooks. If you spot a dining room that's packed with off-duty chefs, you've likely found the best restaurant in town. As with any other cook, famous chefs have restaurants where they love to eat. The only difference is that the presence of famous chefs can completely change a restaurant's fortunes.

The restaurants famous chefs love to eat in are not always the ultra-exclusive fine dining establishments that top The Michelin Guide every year. Some famous chefs prefer to dine in restaurants serving modest food that's honestly prepared and well-executed. Others favor roadside stalls that serve the cuisine of their home country. What all these establishments have in common, however, is that they put the food first. After all, great chefs love good food.

Exceptional recommendations don't come from sites like Yelp or TripAdvisor; they come from those who live and breathe cooking. As a result, eating where famous chefs love to eat means regular customers can happen upon some of the best restaurants around. Even if you're not in it for the food, there's always a chance you'll see a familiar face happily eating, a few tables down.