Gâteau Invisible Cake Is Culinary Magic With Every Slice
Gâteau invisible aux pommes — also called invisible apple cake — is a traditional French cake baked in a loaf pan that tastes unlike any other apple cake or pie you've encountered. In contrast to apple desserts that feature a variety of textures, the fruit in this cake seems to melt entirely away during baking, though a distinct apple flavor remains.
Making this famous dessert is not difficult, although it's crucial to slice the apples extremely thinly to achieve the desired effect. A mandolin or another tool for fine slicing can be helpful. The delicate apple slices turn "invisible" because they take on a smooth texture, almost like custard, once covered in cake batter. There are multiple ways to arrange the thin strips of apples in the batter; ultimately, it's a matter of personal preference. Another unique feature of this cake is its ability to be sliced into perfect pieces without crumbling.
Use sweet and crisp apple varieties
Despite becoming "invisible" in the final cake, the type of apple you choose for your gâteau invisible aux pommes is important. Unlike apple pies, which often call for tart varieties for their bright acidity, this cake benefits from using sweet and crisp apples like Honeycrisp, Fuji, and Pink Lady — you really want to capitalize on the natural sugars to help flavor the cake, here. Although you can use a variety of cake pans, a loaf pan is optimal for slicing the cake into smaller pieces, making it ideal for sharing.
Though this apple cake originated in France, where it is traditionally served with caramel sauce, some chefs are experimenting by pairing the sweet cake with savory-sweet flavors like a Japanese miso caramel sauce. For a creative twist, consider topping your gâteau invisible aux pommes with chocolate or other sauces that pair well with apples.
Experimenting with other fruits
Some home chefs have started experimenting with fruits other than apples to create alternative versions of the famous invisible cake. Stone fruits like nectarines work well — as would peaches — though slicing them as thinly as apples might prove challenging. Pears might also be a good option to layer in with the apples.
Luckily, you don't need to travel to France to enjoy gâteau invisible aux pommes or to sample other French desserts with a similar mouthfeel. If you have smaller fruits like berries, you can still make a French dessert with a similar creamy texture that does accommodate smaller fruits, such as a summer berry clafoutis. Pâte de fruit and fruit galette are also excellent alternatives. However, if you do happen to have some fresh, sweet apples and some time to spare, give this cake a try. Some people say it's called "invisible" simply because it disappears quickly once made!