Gâteau Invisible Cake Is Culinary Magic With Every Slice

Gâteau invisible aux pommes — also called invisible apple cake — is a traditional French cake baked in a loaf pan that tastes unlike any other apple cake or pie you've encountered. In contrast to apple desserts that feature a variety of textures, the fruit in this cake seems to melt entirely away during baking, though a distinct apple flavor remains.

Making this famous dessert is not difficult, although it's crucial to slice the apples extremely thinly to achieve the desired effect. A mandolin or another tool for fine slicing can be helpful. The delicate apple slices turn "invisible" because they take on a smooth texture, almost like custard, once covered in cake batter. There are multiple ways to arrange the thin strips of apples in the batter; ultimately, it's a matter of personal preference. Another unique feature of this cake is its ability to be sliced into perfect pieces without crumbling.