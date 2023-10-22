You Can Indeed Buy In Bulk At Aldi. Here's How

Aldi is known for its amazingly low prices and quality products but isn't associated with big bulk purchases like Costco and other warehouse retail chains. However, as explained on the Aldi website, the discount grocery store does indeed offer the option of bulk purchasing to customers, which may come as a surprise to even the biggest Aldi fans. To arrange a bulk purchase, the store advises customers to contact their local store manager in advance, who can then advise them on pick-up arrangements, minimum order quantities, and payment options. As for what customers can expect when ordering items in bulk, Aldi does not provide a ton of information.

The Aldi website explains that bulk orders can vary from store to store, so it's best to speak with your local manager who will be able to provide greater insight into best practices. And according to Reddit, some managers are more than happy to go above and beyond when it comes to bulk orders. Per a commenter, a manager at their local Aldi approved an order for hundreds of hot dog buns for a fundraiser by including the extra products in his weekly store order. Upon arrival, the customer who made the bulk order conveniently picked up the buns at the store after paying in advance.