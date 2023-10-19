Costco's New Massive Cheese Cube Bags Are Perfect For Holiday Parties

Sitting near that vacuum-sealed pack of rotisserie chicken pieces and those tempting twice-baked potatoes is another new Costco offering that will simplify any holiday entertaining prep list. Keen-eyed shoppers have spotted five-pound cubed cheddar and gouda cheese offerings. Yes, Costco cut the cheese for you. Even with the little snicker due to the phrase, the value of this pre-prepped food can't be beat.

As seen on Instagram account Costco Hot Finds, the bag of cheese cubes retails for around $2.52 per pound. According to the label, both offerings are packaged by Sherman Cheese in New Jersey. One self-identified Costco Deli worker commented on the Costco Hot Finds post that the cheese is the same product used in the warehouse's deli trays. They hypothesized that the offering stems from the deli having a surplus or that the fruit and cheese tray could be removed from the catering menu.

The money-saving deal may not be as telling as the asterisks on Costco's price tag, but the "9" at the end of the price might reflect a manufacturer discount. Anyone who wants to save a little cheddar and can't pass up that gouda deal may want to grab a bag before it disappears from the refrigerated case.