The Perfect Ingredient To Add Some Zing To Your Pot Roast

When seeking a meal that's hearty and fulfilling, pot roast definitely fits the bill. While its savory flavor and tender texture can't be denied, pot roast can be a little one-note without the right tasty seasonings. If you're looking to impart some serious zing to your next batch of braised beef, there's an unlikely ingredient you can use to make for a more flavorful dish: ginger snaps. There's a good reason why ginger and beef are commonly paired together, particularly in tasty stir-fry dishes. On its own, ginger root imparts savory warmth and sharpness to recipes, which perfectly complements the deep, rich flavor of beef.

However, ginger snap cookies have more to offer than just ginger taste. These zesty baked goods also infuse pot roast with subtly sweet flavors, while simultaneously adding a bit of texture to the dish in addition to thickening the braising liquid. And while you're free to whip up your own batch of homemade ginger snaps, it's also perfectly acceptable to use a store-bought brand for convenience. Either way, you get to enjoy a tasty snack after digging into your delicious pot roast feast.