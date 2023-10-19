Starbucks' 2023 Holiday Drinkware Is Officially Here

Time flies when you're drinking Starbucks. It seems like just yesterday that the company released its line of "spooky season" reusable drinkware. On October 17, Starbucks fans were treated yet again with the news of its upcoming line of holiday tumblers and mugs. The company offered a sneak peek at the latest line of drinkware, and fans have stars in their eyes.

Starbucks knows how to get customers in a merry mood — its line of reusable cups continues to encourage coffee lovers to collect each annual holiday exclusive and ring in the start of the giving season by pairing their beverages with statement-making cups. This year, the designs are simple, sleek, and brightly colored, yet distinctly festive. The October 17 press release also promises the return of the company's Christmas Blend and Holiday Blend whole-bean coffee for enjoying Starbucks at home. And the beans' packaging resembles the color palette of this year's drinkware.

Given the coffee company's history of releasing multiple drinkware lines between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day, some speculate that this is only the first round of many possible releases Starbucks plans to spoil cup collectors with this holiday season. While there has been no specific release date set, expect to see these sparkling new reusable cups and mugs on shelves in the coming weeks — just in time to kick off the holiday season in style.